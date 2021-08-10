Medicaid expansion must be allowed, Missouri judge rules

Last month, the Missouri Supreme Court found the voter-approved Medicaid expansion program constitutional and told the lower court to rule in favor of the plaintiffs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Tuesday ruled that Republican Gov. Mike Parson no longer can deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults.

Three women who were newly eligible for Medicaid sued after Parson refused to implement it July 1 because the GOP-led Legislature didn’t set aside any extra money for it in the state budget.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in response said Parson's administration no longer can deny Medicaid coverage to newly eligible adults. He also ordered that newly eligible adults won't face any additional restrictions in order to get health care coverage through the program.