Missouri's minimum wage set to increase for 2022

Private employers, with some exemptions, will be paid $11.15 per hour, effective January 1, 2022.

MISSOURI, USA — Some workers in Missouri will bring in the new year with higher pay.

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Missouri's hourly minimum wage rate is increasing to $11.15.

The higher rate is all part of Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2018. The measure ensures the state's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour each year through 2023.

This applies to private businesses, except retail and service businesses whose gross annual sales are less than $500,000.

The law does not apply to public employers, nor does it allow the state's minimum wage rate to be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.

Employees who are tipped must also be compensated an hourly rate of $11.15. Employers are required to pay them at least 50 percent of the minimum wage, plus any amount necessary to bring the employee’s total pay to the minimum of $11.15/hour.