Missouri National Guard helps deliver meals to KIPP St. Louis students

KIPP St. Louis said its schools have distributed more than 50,000 meals, but finding volunteers is increasingly difficult

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri National Guard is helping KIPP St. Louis schools deliver meals to students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kipp St. Louis is one of 11 schools and school districts that 200 National Guard members are helping with food delivery over the next several weeks. They're the only St. Louis-area schools participating in the assistance program, according to a Tuesday press release.

The schools enroll nearly 2,300 students St. Louis, mostly from educationally under-served areas.

KIPP Victory Academy, KIPP Wisdom Academy and KIPP Inspire Academy are participating in the St. Louis Public Schools' Pandemic Meal Plan. They're handing out breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to all students, regardless if they're enrolled in a KIPP school.

More than 50,000 meals have been handed out at its three meal distribution sites, but it has become increasingly difficult to find volunteers to distribute the food, KIPP St. Louis said.

“KIPP St. Louis is grateful to the Missouri National Guard for sending 21 volunteers to help for the next three weeks with meal preparation and distribution at our three meal sites,” KIPP Executive Director Kelly Garrett said in the release. “I’m personally touched by the willingness of so many individuals and organizations to come out and give of themselves in order to help our students, and all children throughout the region.”

Missouri National Guard members have been assisting with the state's coronavirus response efforts after Gov. Mike Parson mobilized them on March 27.

“Your Missouri National Guard is proud to be a part of this very important mission,” Col. Denise Wilkinson, Commander of 70th Troop Command, said in a previous release.

“Assisting DESE with meal distribution to ensure Missouri children receive the nutritional meals they need is another great example of the enduring partnerships and strong teams we’re building during these challenging times.”

For a complete list of St. Louis schools and the times that they serve meals, visit the Saint Louis Public Schools website.