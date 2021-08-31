Missouri National Guard soldiers to deploy to Louisiana for hurricane relief

Soldiers will be prepared to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal, and general assistance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — About 300 members of the Missouri National Guard will assist in Hurricane Ida relief and recovery efforts in Louisiana.

"Our professionals in the Missouri National Guard are the best of the best and have the resources, skills, and training necessary to help Louisiana recover and come back stronger than ever," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a release Tuesday.

Missouri's emergency management agency received a request for aid from Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a mutual aid agreement among states that allows for the sharing of critical resources when needed, the release said.

Soldiers will be prepared to provide humanitarian support, equipment, debris removal, and general assistance.

The Missouri National Guard is scheduled to assist for up to 14 days and will continue to provide support to civil authorities as long as directed.

They will come from the 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade headquartered in Kansas City and the 35th Engineer Brigade headquartered in Fort Leonard Wood.

“The Missouri National Guard is well-trained and equipped to assist in recovery operations and has done similar missions in the past with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, Missouri National Guard Adjutant General. “We are proud to assist our teammates in Louisiana in their time of need.”

Missourians across different agencies and organizations are helping in Louisiana. A team of Red Cross volunteers deployed Tuesday morning from the St. Louis area.

Ameren workers across Illinois and Missouri will be heading to Louisiana later this week to assist in repairing damage and restoring power to communities, according to a press release from the company.