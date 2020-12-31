Missouri extends P-SNAP benefits through January

In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, compared to $122.10 in 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri food stamp recipients will continue to receive the maximum benefit for their household size through January.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service has approved the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) to extend Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits through through January 2021.

P-SNAP is part of the Families First Act and allows SNAP recipients to automatically get the maximum benefit amount for their household's size.

In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, compared to $122.10 in 2019, DSS said.

“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Acting DSS Director Jennifer Tidball in a press release. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”

Snap recertification interviews are suspended through June 2021, the Family Support Division (FSD) reminds. That means starting with recertifications due in December, SNAP households don't have to call FSD and only have to submit a form and any requested documents to continues SNAP benefits.

For more information on SNAP benefits and the P-SNAP program, click here.

The Missouri Services Navigator also provides information on more than 2,800 programs and services, and Missourians in need of Food Stamps, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needs Families programs can visit dss.mo.gov.