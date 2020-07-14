Missouri parents can make child support payments through apps

The state will continue to accept payments by mail, online, in-person and on the phone

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state is rolling out a new feature that allows parents to make child support payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal.

“We are excited to add these new child support payment methods because they are quick, secure, and contactless mobile payment and digital wallet options parents can use on their iOS or Android device,” said John Ginwright, deputy director of Family Support Division, Child Support Enforcement.

“Many Missouri parents currently use these payment methods in their daily life and will appreciate the ease and convenience this option provides.”

To enroll, parents must visit this site and follow instructions.

There is a 2.5% convenience fee for each transaction using these online payment platforms.

In addition to online payments, the state will continue to accept payments by mail, online, in-person and on the phone by calling 1-888-761-3665

The Office of Child Support Enforcement recently released its national “Child Support Enforcement Preliminary Report FY 2019” which ranks Missouri’s Child Support program fifth in cost-effectiveness with a rating of 7.61%, according to a news release. The cost-effectiveness rating is based on the amount of child support collected divided by the amount spent on the Child Support program.

“I am very proud Missouri’s Child Support program ranks as one of the nation’s most cost-effective programs,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Missouri Department of Social Services.