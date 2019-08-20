ST. LOUIS — WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst states for women equality.

Missouri ranked as one of the worst states for women equality, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

2019's Best & Worst States for Women's Equality Women's rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment. Yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society. Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded. In 2018, the U.S.

Click here for the full list

