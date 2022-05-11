Missouri hits new record high for average gas price

The previous record statewide average gas price was $3.94 set in 2008.

ST. LOUIS — Gas prices in Missouri are climbing once again. In the last week, the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas has risen 16 cents, according to a new report from AAA. It's also $1.24 more than this day last year.

The increase has pushed Missouri to a new record high for the statewide average gas price. It's now at $3.98 for a gallon of regular. The previous record was $3.94 set in July 2008.

According to AAA, of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in the state, drivers in St. Louis are feeling the high prices the most, paying an average of $4.10 per gallon of regular. Drivers in St. Joseph are paying the least on average at $3.89. The national average is sitting at $4.40.

“Volatility in the global oil market has set the stage for rollercoaster pump prices to start the summer driving season,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria in the release. “While there is no magic wand to wave to increase a vehicle’s fuel economy, drivers should look for ways to increase their miles per gallon like regular vehicle maintenance and defensive driving habits.”

AAA shared these tips to help save some money on fuel: