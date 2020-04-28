Missouri releases most recent week of unemployment claims

Of the 59,271 claims, 47,439 people reported their claims as being COVID-19 related

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security reported more than 59,000 initial unemployment claims for the week ending on April 18.

The week ending on April 18 is the most recent week that claims information is available, according to a press release.

A total of 59,271 claims were made in that week, which is a decrease of 41.7% in initial claims compared to the previous week.

Of the 59,271 claims, 47,439 reported their claims as being COVID-19 related, according to the release.

A total of $48,066,834 in regular unemployment benefits were paid for that week.

Last week, Missouri became one of 10 states to start processing and paying claims for people who are self-employed and others who are ineligible for regular unemployment through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.