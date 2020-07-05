Missouri revenue collections plummet in April due to COVID-19

Collections dropped by more than half, from $1.59 billion in 2019 to $725.2 million

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's general revenue collections dropped by 54.3% in April, showing the economic impact of COVID-19.

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Thursday in the state's April 2020 general revenue report that collections dropped from $1.59 billion in 2019 to $725.2 million this April, a decrease of more than half.

Net general revenue for the 2020 fiscal year also saw a 6.1% decline. Many types of collections saw a decrease in the fiscal year, but the decrease for the month of April was substantially larger in most cases.

The report included a breakdown of gross collections by tax type.

Individual income tax collections dropped from $6.42 billion last year to $5.8 billion this year:

2020 Fiscal year: 9.6% decrease

April 2020: 63.9% decrease

Sales and use tax collection slightly increased from $1.84 billion last year to $1.88 billion last year:

2020 Fiscal year: 2.3% increase

April 2020: 0.2% increase

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections decreased from $435.1 million last year to $385.7 million this year:

2020 Fiscal year: 11.4% decrease

April 2020: 66.3% decrease

All other collections decreased from $405.4 million last year to $397.3 million this year. However, collections increased in the month of April:

2020 Fiscal year: 2.0% decrease

April 2020: 1.8% increase

Refunds decreased from $1.08 billion last year to $934.1 million this year:

2020 Fiscal year: 13.5% decrease

April 2020: 81.2% decrease