Missouri resumes written commercial driving tests for those with essential needs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of April 27, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has resumed written commercial drivers license tests at limited locations for those who have essential needs.

All other services, including salvage and bus inspections, remain suspended.

The highway patrol previously announced it would be suspending all written and skills-based drivers tests until April 27.

Social distancing measures will be implemented during testing, and each facility will allow only a certain number of applicants at a time. Applicants should wear masks or other appropriate face coverings.

Applicants should not take the test if they or someone they have been in contact with has been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they have been asked to quarantine, or if they have unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms that could be related to the virus.

Those who aren't sure if they meet the criteria are asked to take the test at a different time

For more information, go to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's website.