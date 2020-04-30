MSHP resumes all written driver exams

It has also resumed road tests for commercial drivers licenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of May 4, The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has resumed all written driver exams.

It has also resumed driver skills testing for commercial driver licenses (CDL) only. Road testing for all other license classes remains suspended.

MSHP is prioritizing CDL skills tests for those who have already passed a portion of the test, those who had an appointment before testing was suspended, school bus drivers over the age of 70 who need annual testing, and people with other essential needs.

Social distancing measures will be implemented during testing. Applicants should wear masks or other appropriate face coverings, which will briefly be removed when the applicant's driver's license photo is taken.

Applicants should not take the test if they or someone they have been in contact with has been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they have been asked to quarantine, or if they have unexplained fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms that could be related to the virus.

The MSHP website has an up-to-date list of testing locations, their hours and contact information.