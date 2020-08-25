MoDOT concerned over 'alarming' rise in work zone crashes

"We’ve had a 100% increase in TMA hits at a time when traffic on Missouri roads has decreased by nearly 50% for much of the year"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation has been experiencing a surge in work zone crashes, despite a decrease in traffic.

MoDOT has had 39 truck/trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs) hit in work zones across the state this year, compared to 19 that were hit at this time last year.

Attenuators absorb momentum and reduce the force of the impact so damage to drivers and cars is lessened, according to a news release.

“We’ve had a 100% increase in TMA hits at a time when traffic on Missouri roads has decreased by nearly 50% for much of the year,” said MoDOT Director Patrick K. McKenna. “That’s not only an overwhelming figure, it’s also completely avoidable with appropriate driver attention.”

When MoDOT workers are on a Missouri road, the safety of the driver and the safety of workers depends on drivers’ focus and attention, MoDOT said in the release.

“Distracted driving has been recognized as a major factor in work zone crashes,” said Nicole Hood, state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Since 2014, cell phone related crashes in MO have increased by 35%. Using a cell phone in a car is potentially one of the most dangerous actions you can take while driving.”

Since 2012, the state Slow Down and Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching a MoDOT vehicle or law enforcement and emergency vehicles. Failure to do so could result in fines and/or imprisonment, the release said.

“Operating a motor vehicle—whether it is an 18-wheel commercial transport or the family sedan—is a full-time job,” McKenna said. “Road conditions can change in a heartbeat. We don’t want that heartbeat to be the last—either for you or our workers.”