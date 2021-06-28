Heavy rains cause Missouri rivers to rise

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains — some areas got up to 10 inches of rain

ST. LOUIS — Missouri's rivers are rising, and with heavy rain possible through most of the week, parts of the state are under flood warnings and flash flood watches.

Minor flooding was already happening Monday at several points on the Missouri River. Damage was minimal, though several roads and streets were under water.

The Mississippi River was nearing technical flood stage from St. Louis south through Cape Girardeau, with crests expected early this week. Right now, only minor flooding is forecast.

The rising rivers followed heavy weekend rains — some areas got up to 10 inches of rain. One person died and two others were rescued Saturday when their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters in Clinton County.

Forecasts call for occasional storms through at least Thursday in much of the state.