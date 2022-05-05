Missouri Route F in Jefferson County closed due to rockslide caused by heavy rain, MoDOT says

The press release said they are not sure how long the closure is expected to last.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Part of Missouri Route F was closed in Pacific, Missouri, Thursday afternoon after heavy rains caused a rockslide.

A press release from MoDOT said the road was closed between Missouri Route O and Country Club Estates Drive. As of about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT said crews were on the scene assessing the situation. The press release said they are not sure how long the closure is expected to last.

"Signs will direct motorists to detours around the closure," the press release said. "Traffic is being detoured over Route F to Business Loop 44 to I-44 to Route 109 to Route FF and then back to Route F."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

For more traffic conditions around the area, click here.

Rain is expected to continue in the area into Friday.

Low pressure still has to make it through the area Thursday night and into Friday. Many areas have had 1-2 inches of rain by Thursday afternoon, and some areas had seen closer to 3 inches.

Several rounds of showers and some rumbles of thunder will be moving into the entire area overnight through early Friday.

We are missing the ingredients for severe weather.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play