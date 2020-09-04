JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All Missouri public and charter school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement Thursday.
Saint Louis Public Schools, school districts in St. Louis County and charter schools sent a joint press release, also announcing closures.
"This decision was extremely difficult, but it is imperative that we take bold measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives in our community," said Dr. Kevin Carl, superintendent of Hancock Place School District in a press release.
Carl facilitates communication among the districts in the St. Louis area.
"This decision follows recommendations from local health departments and is in collaboration with government officials," Carl said. "We will continue to follow their guidance as we make decisions on end of year events in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities.
This is the list of the schools that announced closures:
Saint Louis Public Schools
St. Louis County School Districts
- Affton School District
- Bayless School District
- Brentwood School District
- School District of Clayton
- Ferguson-Florissant School District
- Hancock Place School District
- Hazelwood School District
- Jennings School District
- Kirkwood School District
- Ladue School District
- Lindbergh Schools
- Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District
- Mehlville School District
- Normandy School District
- Parkway School District
- Pattonville School District
- Ritenour School District
- Riverview Gardens School District
- Rockwood School District
- Special School District (SSD)
- The School District of University City
- Valley Park School District
- Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation
- Webster Groves School District
St. Louis Charter Schools
- Confluence Academies
- KIPP St. Louis
- Eagle Preparatory Schools
- Gateway Science Academy
- Lift for Life Academy
- St. Louis Language Immersion School
- Lafayette Preparatory Academy
- Premier Charter School
- North Side Community School
- Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls
- City Garden Montessori
- The Biome
- La Salle Middle School
- Carondelet Leadership Academy
- The Soulard School
- Kairos Academies
- The Arch Community School
Most school districts in the St. Louis area have been closed since mid-March. The districts later announced the closures would be extended to abide by stay-at-home orders.
The statewide order declared by Parson went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 6. It is scheduled to end on April 24.
School districts have launched distance learning programs, distributing supplies to students. Some districts that had been providing meals to students decided to suspend the service due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
More education news
- 'You think you have it rough?' | Kids quarantined with dad who is also their principal
- St. Louis County working to provide meals for kids, highlights mental health resources
- Cardinals offering at-home academic program for kids
- Rockwood teachers using school's 3D printers to help make face shields