JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — All Missouri public and charter school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

Gov. Mike Parson made the announcement Thursday.

Saint Louis Public Schools, school districts in St. Louis County and charter schools sent a joint press release, also announcing closures.

"This decision was extremely difficult, but it is imperative that we take bold measures to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and help save lives in our community," said Dr. Kevin Carl, superintendent of Hancock Place School District in a press release.

Carl facilitates communication among the districts in the St. Louis area.

"This decision follows recommendations from local health departments and is in collaboration with government officials," Carl said. "We will continue to follow their guidance as we make decisions on end of year events in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and communities.

This is the list of the schools that announced closures:

Saint Louis Public Schools

St. Louis County School Districts

Affton School District

Bayless School District

Brentwood School District

School District of Clayton

Ferguson-Florissant School District

Hancock Place School District

Hazelwood School District

Jennings School District

Kirkwood School District

Ladue School District

Lindbergh Schools

Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District

Mehlville School District

Normandy School District

Parkway School District

Pattonville School District

Ritenour School District

Riverview Gardens School District

Rockwood School District

Special School District (SSD)

The School District of University City

Valley Park School District

Voluntary Interdistrict Choice Corporation

Webster Groves School District

St. Louis Charter Schools

Confluence Academies

KIPP St. Louis

Eagle Preparatory Schools

Gateway Science Academy

Lift for Life Academy

St. Louis Language Immersion School

Lafayette Preparatory Academy

Premier Charter School

North Side Community School

Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls

City Garden Montessori

The Biome

La Salle Middle School

Carondelet Leadership Academy

The Soulard School

Kairos Academies

The Arch Community School

Most school districts in the St. Louis area have been closed since mid-March. The districts later announced the closures would be extended to abide by stay-at-home orders.

The statewide order declared by Parson went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 6. It is scheduled to end on April 24.

School districts have launched distance learning programs, distributing supplies to students. Some districts that had been providing meals to students decided to suspend the service due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

