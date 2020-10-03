JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri senators have passed a bill to ban marijuana-infused candy for medical use.

State senators voted 28-1 for the bill Monday. It now heads to the state House.

Senate Bill 523 would prohibit edible marijuana products that could be geared toward children, such as candies or gummies shaped like animals or fruit.

The measure also includes stiff penalties for people caught with the lethal opioid fentanyl. Under the bill, people caught selling 20 milligrams of fentanyl or carfentanil would face between 10 years and life in prison.

The bill also adds criminal penalties for possessing what are known as date-rape drugs.

The bill is sponsored by State Senator David Sater, who represents Barry Lawrence, McDonald, Stone and Taney counties in southwest Missouri.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

