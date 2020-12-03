JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Senate has passed legislation creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

The Senate passed House Bill 1693 on March 12.

Until now, Missouri had been the only state in the country without a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), according to a press release.

The program allows medical professionals to view what prescriptions their patients have been taking before they prescribe. Having access to this information helps doctors detect drug abuse early and provide appropriate care for patients.

“This statewide PDMP will serve as a critical tool physicians and pharmacists need to identify patients who pill shop,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO. “This will not only help prevent deaths and address the trends of addiction in our state, it will also help lower costs associated with prescription drug abuse for employers.”

A county-by-county PDMP, which is led by St. Louis County, currently covers 85% of Missourians. The statewide legislation will fill in gaps in areas not covered by the current PDMP and will provide further privacy protections that the country program doesn’t offer.

