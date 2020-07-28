Missouri senator from St. Louis County files police reform bill

The bill would ban police chokeholds and put restrictions on no-knock warrants, among other reforms

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri state senator from St. Louis County has filed a police reform bill in response to national protests set off by police brutality.

State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, introduced Senate Bill 16 on the first day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Parson. If the bill were to become law, citizen's arrest would be eliminated, police chokeholds would be banned, and no-knock warrants would only be allowed if there is reasonable suspicion a violent felony suspect will escape or harm others.

Officers would also be required to complete a minimum amount of de-escalation training. The bill would classify an officer engaging in sexual conduct with a detainee or prisoner in their custody as a class E felony.

“In light of the recent events in our country, I believe it is time for legislators and other leaders to stand up and enact positive change in our communities,” said Williams, a Ferguson native, in a press release.

“I feel like it is my duty as a state senator to introduce legislation that will not only reform use-of-force statutes and police training tactics, but also change the way law enforcement officers interact with civilians. This extra legislative session is an excellent opportunity to discuss ways to reduce violent crime, as well as examine current policing policies and tactics.”