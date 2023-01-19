Spire customers in Missouri can expect gas bills to go up again starting Thursday

The Jan. 19 rate hike is the second one for Missouri Spire customers in less than a month.

ST. LOUIS — Spire customers in Missouri should expect their monthly gas bills to go up again starting Thursday.

Officials said the increase reflects estimated changes in the wholesale cost of natural gas. This rate hike applies to both Spire East and Spire West customers across the state.

Spire customers in our area will see an increase from 71 cents per 100 cubic feet of natural gas to 78 cents. Spire officials said this increase is due to a rise in the wholesale cost of natural gas, which generally makes up about half of a customer's total monthly natural gas bill.



The wholesale cost of natural gas, or the cost a local natural gas company must pay to its suppliers, is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission.



The Jan. 19 rate hike follows another recent Spire rate increase that happened in late December. That increase was designed to help Spire cover investments and repairs and finance company operations. That rate on average in the St. Louis region was about $3 more per bill on average in the St. Louis region.



Spire officials offered some gas and therefore money-saving tips:

Eliminate draftiness on your outside doors with weather stripping.

If you turn your thermostat down ten degrees, you could save up to ten percent on your heating bills.

Spire does offer the DollarHelp program, where customers can donate money on their gas bills to help pay the bills of people in need.

Spire is providing an additional $100,000 toward that program and expanding the income criteria to qualify for help.