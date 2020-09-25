x
Missouri State Capitol dome to shine red for fallen firefighters

"The sacrifices they made, and that firefighters everywhere continue to make, will never be forgotten," Gov. Parson said
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Missouri state capitol building is located in downtown Jefferson City, near the south bank of the Missouri River.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and Missouri Governor’s Mansion to be lit red for a week in honor of fallen firefighters.

The dome and mansion will light up at sunset on Sept. 27 and will remain lit until sunrise each day through the morning of Oct. 3 for National Fire Prevention Week.

“As part of Missouri’s Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters commemoration, we proudly honor firefighters who gave their life in service to their community. The sacrifices they made, and that firefighters everywhere continue to make, will never be forgotten,” Parson said. “As we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all.”

The lighting coordinates with the annual memorial weekend of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, a press release stated. The weekend is the official national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

The tribute will be held virtually and will be broadcast on Oct. 4.

Missouri will hold its own virtual memorial service for Missouri’s fallen firefighters on Oct. 11.

“We will also honor Missouri’s fallen firefighters on Sunday, October 11 with a virtual ceremony from Missouri’s Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Lighting the Capitol dome and Governor’s Mansion red is a fitting tribute to their sacrifices and reminds the public of the importance of fire safety in everything we do throughout the year.”

Missourians are encouraged to share pictures of the capitol lighting on social media using #LightTheNight.

The 2020 Light the Night to honor our nation's fallen firefighters will be September 27-October 4, 2020. The Missouri...

Posted by Missouri Division of Fire Safety on Thursday, September 24, 2020

