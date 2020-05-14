Missouri State Fair officials say decision will be made in June

Officials said they expect a decision involving what the fair will look like to be announced in early to mid-June

SEDALIA, Mo. — Officials for the Missouri State Fair said they are still moving forward with preparations for the fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-day fair is held in August.

According to a press release, officials have altered timelines and are looking at things “from all angles.”

“We are communicating with many partners including other county and state fairs, local and state elected officials, public health departments and others to monitor and stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 situation. The safety of our staff, fairgoers and other partners is of utmost importance to us,” officials said in a press release.

“Our thoughts continue to be with those fairs who have already had to make the difficult decision to cancel their events, and also with others in the fair industry whose livelihoods have been put on hold because of COVID-19,” officials said in a press release.

The Missouri State Fair is tradition that dates back to 1901. It’s a celebration of the best of the best of Missouri.

“To our partners in Missouri 4-H and the Missouri FFA Association, our hearts go out to you as you have had to make some difficult decisions over the last few months. Your resilience is a testament to your organizations’ mission and purpose. We want to assure you that the Fair is still grounded in agriculture and we are committed to providing a place for youth in agriculture to participate in competitions and educational programs,” the press release said.