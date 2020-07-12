These 9 Missouri state parks will temporarily close for managed deer hunts

Nine state parks will temporarily close for a few days this month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Nine Missouri state parks will temporarily close for two days in order to hold managed deer hunts.

The managed deer hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' division of state parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Managed deer hunts are meant to bring down the high population of deer inside the park. According to Missouri State Parks, they help to restore balance to the park's plant life that is being decimated by the high browse rates that the deer have developed.

The following parks may be temporarily closed on the specified dates below:

Bennett Spring State Park – Dec. 8-9

Mark Twain State Park – Dec. 12-13

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park – Dec. 12-13

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site – Dec. 12-13

Ha Ha Tonka State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Knob Noster State Park – Dec. 12-13, 2020

Pomme de Terre (Hermitage Only) – Dec. 12-13

St. Joe State Park – Dec. 12-13

Truman State Park – Dec. 12-13

According to a release from Missouri State Parks, the public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. The release recommended that people come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds. Face coverings are encouraged.

For more information on state parks, click here

Notice: Mark Twain State Park will be closed Dec. 12 through Dec. 13 for a managed deer hunt. For more info on park closures, visit https://t.co/cJmNqheW5r pic.twitter.com/jd1BeTDDzw — Missouri State Parks (@mostateparks) December 7, 2020