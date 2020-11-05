Some Missouri parks reopen on Monday

Campgrounds and park-run lodging remain closed through May 18

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Several Missouri state parks will reopen for day-use on Monday.

Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Weston Bend State Park and Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park are scheduled to reopen to the public on May 11 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campgrounds and park-run lodging remain closed through May 18. If you have an existing reservation at a state park or historic site campground or park-run lodging through Sunday, May 17, you can modify or cancel your reservation at no charge by visiting www.icampmo.com or calling 877-422-6766 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Visitor centers, park offices and site offices, pools, beaches and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice. This includes suspension of equipment rentals such as kayaks, bikes and recreational equipment.