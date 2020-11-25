Missouri State Parks temporarily close indoor spaces, while parks remain open

Indoor spaces like visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices will be temporarily closed

MISSOURI, USA — Beginning on the week of Nov. 23, indoor spaces at Missouri state parks will be temporarily closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

State parks and historic sites are still open to the public, including day-use areas, lodging, campground, boat ramps and trails are still in operation under normal off-season hours.

If you're thinking of visiting a Missouri state park, you can check the status of the park by clicking here.

“Many people will continue to want to get out and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” says Missouri State Parks director Mike Sutherland. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season.”