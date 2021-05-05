x
Local News

Missouri state workers to return to office this month

Parson's order also requires that all state buildings be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces the new St. Louis Mass Vaccination site in St. Louis, at The Dome at America's Center on Monday, April 5, 2021. The federally supported FEMA mass vaccination site will host the 8-week mass vaccine event with 168,000 doses of vaccine. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has directed all state employees to return to in-person work in the office by May 17, after many spent most of the past 14 months working remotely.

Parson's order, announced Wednesday, also requires that all state buildings be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.

“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” Parson, a Republican, said in a news release.

The governor's office said COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain in place and the state is encouraging all employees to consider vaccinations.

The state health department reported 454 additional confirmed cases and four more deaths. The state has confirmed 504,069 coronavirus cases and 8,818 deaths since the pandemic began.

