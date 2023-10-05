Largest car insurer says Missouri is one of the top 10 states drivers are most likely to hit an animal

State Farm Insurance says deer are the #1 animal hit by cars.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers in Missouri are more likely to hit an animal on the road than in 40 other states. State Farm released its findings from 2022. Using industry data, the insurance company compiled a list of states with the most animal-vehicle accidents.

Rounding the list is Missouri, where MoDOT reports in 2022:

One deer strike occurred approximately every two hours and 20 minutes.

More than 3,000 crashes involving a deer.

Five fatalities from deer-vehicle collisions.

More than 400 people were injured in deer-vehicle incidents.

State Farm says their data shows deer are the most commonly struck animal.

"We have more deer in our urban areas than in most of the rural parts," Erin Shank, Missouri Department of Conservation urban wildlife biologist, said. "We've eliminated most of the predators. Historically the predators that would have been here in Missouri like mountain lions, but also humans by restricting the use of hunting in many of our suburban areas."

Deer may be safe from predators in the suburbs, but they are not safe from cars.

"Usually any time a deer is involved, it's not a small claim," Brennan Sowa, a State Farm insurance agent, said. "I would say a few thousand dollars minimum in damage and we've even seen cars get totaled."

For safety, Bob Becker, MoDOT St. Louis District maintenance engineer, recommends that drivers, "Don't swerve, because that could cause more problems for yourself and get yourself seriously hurt."

Losing daylight and more drivers being out at night is one reason there are more collisions in the fall ... another reason comes down to biology.

"Deer vehicle collisions are most common in the fall," Shank said. "Because we are entering the breeding season for deer."