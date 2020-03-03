ST. LOUIS — Tornado sirens will sound Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the annual tornado drill in Missouri.

The drill comes during Severe Weather Preparedness Week and on the same day deadly tornadoes touched down near Nashville, Tennessee.

Both outdoor warning sirens and weather alert radios across the state will sound, and Missourians should use the time to practice taking shelter.

The National Weather Service recorded 66 tornadoes in Missouri in 2019, with three deaths and 38 injuries.

All three of those deaths came from violent storms that spread across Missouri on May 22, causing eight tornadoes and widespread flash flooding.

"The deadly system, which produced the most destructive tornadoes since the 2011 Joplin tornado exactly eight years before, is another reminder of the importance of being prepared for severe weather," Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said in a press release.

"Tornadoes, severe storms and flooding are all deadly threats in Missouri that put lives in danger every year," SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. "Before disaster strikes, it's best to learn about risks and how to protect ourselves and our families anytime severe weather is forecasted."

SEMA released a list of safety tips and information to follow during severe weather.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the area. Therefore, it's important to be ready to act quickly if it becomes necessary. Tornadoes can form during thunderstorms.

A tornado warning means seek shelter immediately because a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar causing imminent danger to life and property.

The safest shelter location is an interior room without windows on the lowest floor.

Do not seek shelter in a cafeteria, gymnasium or other large open room because the roof might collapse.

Immediately leave a mobile home to seek shelter in a nearby building.

Overpasses are not safe. Their under-the-girder-type construction can cause a dangerous wind tunnel effect.

If you are driving, stop and take shelter in a nearby building.

If you are driving in a rural area, drive away from the tornado to the closest building. If you cannot get away, stay in your car with your seat belt on. Protect yourself from flying debris by placing your head in between your legs underneath the window line and covering it with your arms, a coat or a blanket.

Never drive into standing water. It can take less than six inches of fast-moving water to make a slow-moving car float. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away.

More information can be found on Missouri's stormaware.mo.gov website, which includes detailed videos about how to take shelter from tornadoes in specific locations, how to avoid flash flooding and useful information about tornado sirens, and weather alert radios.

Missourians are also encouraged to utilize Missouri's Ready in 3 program to create a plan, prepare a kit, and listen for information regarding severe weather emergencies.

Some Missouri communities might be conducting the drill on a different day if it conflicts with local events.

Illinois' statewide tornado drill is Friday, March 6.

