Missourians invited to comment on law enforcement training, discipline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission and the Department of Public Safety are inviting Missourians to participate in a survey on law enforcement training and discipline in the state.

The Missouri POST Commission and DPS are interested in getting feedback from the public and law enforcement officers as they review training curriculum and the state’s disciplinary process.

The POST Commission will review and discuss comments from the public during two virtual listening sessions following the survey. The listening sessions will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 2.

Missourians are invited to give their feedback through Aug. 26 by clicking here. The commission will provide a phone number for the public to participate in the listening sessions on its website after comments have been received.

The POST Commission is responsible for the curriculum for law enforcement officer basic training and continuing education, according to a news release.

In Missouri, law enforcement officers must complete: