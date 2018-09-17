Crews from Missouri are in Texas assisting with devastation from Hurricane Florence.

So far, Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) has rescued over 100 people and 10 pets in Brunswick County, North Carolina. The area received more than 12 inches of rain in the last 12 hours. There is record flooding in multiple areas of the county. There were multiple tornado warnings overnight.

The task force was previously divided into two search and rescue teams.

One team, the Leland Team, is based out of a facility in the city of Leland and the second team, the Bolivia Team, is based out of a facility in the city of Bolivia.

The Leland Team is operating with 3 boats, 2 high water vehicles and several local fire department support vehicles. The Leland Team ended operations at 2:00 am this morning, but re-engaged at 4:30 am this morning when a request for rescue was received at the Leland EOC.

The Leland Team is currently still actively engaged in rescue/evacuation operations.

The Bolivia Team ended operations at 1:40 am this morning and re-engaged at 3:00 am when additional requests for evacuations from rising waters were received by the Bolivia EOC.

The Bolivia Team is operating with 3 local boats, 4 U.S. Coast Guard boats and 10 high water vehicles.

Since this morning, the Leland Team has completed 44 rescues/evacuations and the Bolivia Team has completed 65 rescues/evacuations. They also completed 10 animal evacuations.

