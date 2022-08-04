What you need to know about Missouri's tax-free weekend

It's not just Missouri. Illinois is also starting its tax holiday this weekend.

ST. LOUIS — Sharpen those pencils and get that first-day outfit ready! Back-to-school time is almost here. That also means some savings are also near. On Friday, Missouri kicks off its tax-free weekend.

But there are some catches, including what you can get, and who is participating.

Missouri Tax-Free Weekend

Missouri's 2022 tax-free weekend runs from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue's website. Certain back-to-school items like clothing, computers and school supplies will be exempt from sales tax.

It's important to note that cities, counties and districts can opt to not participate. That means you'd still pay the local tax, but the state tax would still be exempt.

You'll find a list of each city, county and district not participating by clicking here.

What's included in Missouri's Tax-Free Weekend?

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue's website, the following items are included in the tax-free weekend.

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

– any article having a taxable value of $100 or less School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

– not to exceed $50 per purchase Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

– taxable value of $350 or less Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

– not to exceed $1,500 Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

For a further breakdown of the definition provided by the state for each of these categories, click here.

Some items that qualify as school supplies include:

Backpacks

Book bags

Crayons

Glue

Journals

Lunch boxes

Note cards

Notebooks

Paper

Rubber bands

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers

Staples

Tape

USB flash drives

Writing instruments

For even more school supplies that the Missouri Department of Revenue says normally qualify, look at their FAQs page by clicking here. You'll also find what normally qualifies when it comes to computers and clothing.

What does not qualify?

Some examples of what does not qualify under the Missouri tax-free weekend include:

Batteries

Facial tissues

Belt buckles

Handheld media devices or iPods

Locker mirrors

Scarves

Watches

Sporting equipment

Umbrellas

Radios

Handbags

Headbands

Headphones

These are just some of the items. For more items that normally do not qualify under Missouri's tax-free weekend, check out the FAQ page on the Missouri DOR website.

Illinois' Tax Holiday

Illinois' Tax Holiday also starts Friday. It lasts for two weekends, running from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14. The Illinois Tax Holiday is a bit different than Missouri's Tax-Free Weekend. In Illinois, the state tax is lowered by 5% on qualifying clothing and school-related items.