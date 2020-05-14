Missouri offering temporary jobs to assist in COVID-19 recovery

“We are pleased to receive this award, which will help fund opportunities for displaced workers while also contributing to COVID-19 recovery efforts"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will receive an emergency $1.33 million grant for COVID-19 recovery.

The Humanitarian Jobs Grant will create temporary job opportunities to assist in Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts, according to a press release.

The grant will contribute to Gov. Parson's recovery plan, employing up to 100 temporary positions to help workers and businesses.

Up to 30 jobs will involve humanitarian work like delivering groceries and medicine, health care jobs, contact tracing and others that directly support Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

The remaining available jobs will aid the state’s economic recovery efforts and include temporary employment, job center services and training opportunities, according to the release.

“We are pleased to receive this award, which will help fund opportunities for displaced workers while also contributing to COVID-19 recovery efforts,” said Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Over the next couple weeks, our department will work closely with the U.S. Department of Labor and our local workforce development boards here in Missouri to identify opportunities to utilize these funds.”

The amount of the emergency grant was based on Missouri’s total number of cases, UI claims and population. Funds will be awarded on June 1 and will be available to local workforce development boards within 45 days.

Click here or call your local job center for more information on employment opportunities.