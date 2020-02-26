JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced the launch of the MO Money Sweepstakes on Tuesday.

The sweepstakes will give away $100,000 in MOST 529 contributions over the next 100 days. MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan, is a tax-advantaged savings plan for education expenses.

Fifty scholarships will be awarded – 25 $529 scholarships, 10 $1,000 scholarships and 15 $5,029 scholarships.

This is the largest sweepstakes in the program’s 20-year history, according to a press release.

“I am launching this sweepstakes during America Saves Week because saving for education is important—especially as the price of higher education continues to rise,” Fitzpatrick said. “I hope Missourians will enter this sweepstakes and consider saving for education using a MOST 529 account.”

Money in MOST accounts can be used to pay for K-12 tuition and trade, college and graduate school expenses. Contributions are eligible for state tax deductions and assets in MOST 529 accounts grow tax-free, according to the press release.

The sweepstakes will run until June 4. If you’d like to enter the sweepstakes, click here.

