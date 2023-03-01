Anglers line the water for first day of catch-and-keep season at Missouri's trout parks

MDC hosted a Facebook live Wednesday morning showing dozens of anglers lining the water for the trout opener at Bennett Spring State Park.

ST. LOUIS — Grab your fishing poles — March 1 is the first day of trout catch-and-keep season at Missouri's trout parks.

The Missouri Department of Conservation hosted a Facebook live Wednesday morning for the trout opener at Bennett Spring State Park, where dozens of anglers lined the stocked stream in hopes of reeling in a fish.

Trout catch-and-keep season is open at the following trout parks: Bennett Spring State Park, Montauk State Park and Roaring River State Park. The spring-fed parks also have MDC hatcheries that raise the trout, which are cold-water fish and can't survive in warmer waters.

Missouri residents ages 16 through 64 and nonresidents ages 16 and older must buy a fishing permit to participate in the season. Daily fishing permits cost $8, with a daily limit of four trout. In addition, anglers need to buy a daily trout tag to fish in a trout park, which costs $4 for adults and $3 for kids age 15 and younger.

Happy opening day of trout season from Bennett Spring State Park! Posted by Missouri Dept. of Conservation on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

The season runs through Oct. 31. Catch and release season at trout parks will run from Nov. 10 to Feb. 12.

Trout fishing in Missouri's wild stream trout areas is open year-round and anglers can keep up to four trout per day.