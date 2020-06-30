Missouri treasurer returns more unclaimed property than any other in state history

The Unclaimed Property Division closed 209,422 accounts, which is 11,251 more than the prior fiscal year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his administration has broken its third unclaimed property record.

The Treasurer’s Office returned unclaimed property to more Missourians in a fiscal year than any other treasurer in Missouri history, according to a press release.

The Unclaimed Property Division closed 209,422 accounts, which is 11,251 more than the prior fiscal year.

“To say that I am proud of the staff in the Treasurer’s Office, is an understatement,” Fitzpatrick said. “Breaking a third record in a year and a half is impressive—but when you consider that three and a half months were spent working remotely, it is even more so. And not just the UCP Division, employees across all of our divisions worked hard to ensure that even as we adapted and responded to COVID-19, the work of the Office, serving Missourians, was not impacted.”

The investments division placed $489,680,717 in linked deposits, which supported small businesses and farmers across the state, the release stated. The banking division processed nearly $5 million payments to Missourians and vendors.

The general services division replaced more than 400 more checks than the prior fiscal year, helping Missourians obtain an additional $333,000.

If you think you have unclaimed property, click here to file a claim.