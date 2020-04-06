Missouri announces more extended benefits for unemployment

With the current rate of unemployment nationwide, a total of 44 states have triggered on to extended benefits in recent weeks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will begin offering the extended benefits program for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

According to a release from Missouri’s Department of Labor, the state's most recent insured unemployment rate of 5.39% triggered the state onto a 13-week extended benefits period beginning the week of May 31. With the current rate of unemployment nationwide, a total of 44 states have triggered on to extended benefits in recent weeks.

The release said that under federal law, the extended benefits program will offer up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.

Missouri’s most recent extended benefit program was triggered in 2009 and ended April 7, 2012.