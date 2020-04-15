JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Economic Development released the state's unemployment numbers for March.

Employment decreased by 20,900 jobs over the month of March and 12-month employment growth was lower than in March of 2019.

Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5%, which is up by 1% from the February 2020 rate of 3.5%.

The full impact of COVID-19 is not reflected in the March report but is expected to be reflected in the April report, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Ways the department is helping Missourians:

Valuable resources including health and safety guidance, financial relief and assistance, closure and layoff support, and regulatory changes and extensions. Learn more here.

The Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team is recruiting health care workers. To join the reserve, click here.

Missouri One Start is connecting unemployed workers with essential businesses that are hiring. To see companies hiring in your area, click here.

DED is working diligently with SEMA to source or manufacture PPE. If you are interested in helping, please click here.

The Department of Social Services has created the Missouri Services Navigator to help find essential services such as food banks, diaper banks, school meal programs, and more. Check it out here.

Broadband providers are offering waivers and free services. For more about broadband resources, click here.

USDA Rural Development has compiled resources to help those in rural areas. Find out more here.

