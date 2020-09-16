Missouri unemployment rate increased slightly in August

The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point from 6.9% in July to 7%

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the state’s jobs report for the month of August.

Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point from 6.9% in July to 7% in August. The state’s employment decreased by 1,200 jobs over the month.

The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 215,249 in August – up by 3,825 from July.

According to the report, Missouri’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now been either below or equal to the national rate for 66 months. The national unemployment rate was 8.4% in August.

Due to the on-going impacts of coronavirus shutdowns, the August 2020 rate was still more than double the August 2019 rate. In July 2018, the rate had reached a record low of 3%.

The rate was steady at 3.5% in January and February 2020 before the COVID-19 spike began in March.

The rate peaked at 10.2% in April before moving strongly lower in June and July as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, a press release stated.

