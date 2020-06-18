Missouri employment increased by nearly 33,000 jobs in May

However, the May 2020 rate was more than three times higher than the May 2019 rate

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Economic Development released the state’s jobs report for the month of May.

According to the report, Missouri’s labor market began a rebound in May, following major job losses in April from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Employment in the state increased by 32,900 jobs over the month, but employment is still down 260,000 over the year, the report said.

Missouri’s unemployment rate decreased by a 10th of a percentage point in May to 10.1% from the April rate of 10.2%.

However, the May rate was more than three times higher than the rate in May of last year, according to the report.

The rate reached a record low of 3% in July 2018. It remained at 3.2% from November 2018 through April 2019 before decreasing a 10th of a point in May 2019.

It slowly began to increase, reaching 3.4% in October 2019, where it remained for the rest of the year.

The rate was steady at 3.5% in January and February of 2020 until the COVID-19 spike began in March, the report said.

For more information on the report, click here.

In June, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson launched the Economic Recovery Dashboard to help track the state’s economic recovery.

The dashboard “tracks metrics across multiple categories impacting businesses, communities and citizens.”

Click here for more information about the dashboard.