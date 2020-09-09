Missouri woman dies after golf cart overturns

The driver lost control of the golf cart, it overturned and all passengers were ejected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri woman died after she was ejected from a golf cart, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Donna Young, 75, of Hollister was a passenger in an EZ Go Golf Cart that was traveling three miles south of Hollister on Saturday, The Springfield News-Leader reported. The driver lost control of the golf cart, it overturned and all passengers were ejected.

Young was declared dead at a hospital in Springfield.

The driver, Carol Rhodes, 58, of Des Moines, Iowa, and passenger, Sandra Harris, 68, of Grimes, Iowa, were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.