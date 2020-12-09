$2M from Missouri’s medical marijuana program transferred to veterans fund

The funds will be used for health and care services for military vets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has begun the process of making the first transfer of funds from the state’s medical marijuana program to the Missouri Veterans Commission.

The total amount being transferred is $2,135,510.

In November of 2018, Missourians voted to adopt Constitutional Amendment 2, now known as Article XIV.

Article XIV includes a provision that requires fees and taxes collected by DHSS for the medical marijuana program to be transferred to the MVC for health and care services for military vets. Article XIV also states medical marijuana sold in licensed dispensaries will be taxed at a rate of 4%.

So far, DHSS has collected fees related to facility and patient licensing, according to a press release.

As medical marijuana facilities are getting up and running, the first testing lab is on track to be operational "very soon," according to Lyndall Fraker, director of the section for medical marijuana regulation.

Fraker said medical marijuana should become available for patients this month.

“I am grateful for all of the hard work by so many that got us to this point," Fraker said.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said he’s glad to see the program reach another milestone it it’s development.