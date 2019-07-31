KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Cars lined the long driveway. Every auditorium seat was filled. So many people turned out to the Department of Conservation's black bear information open house Tuesday.

Organizers closed the doors when they reached fire code capacity, prompting an unplanned encore presentation for the overflow crowd.

One of the people hoping to learn more about the state's rising black bear population is wildlife photographer Tim Bade.

"It's pretty exciting when you get to be about thirty feet from one," attendee Tim Bade said.

The black bear population in Missouri has nearly doubled in the last seven years, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

In 2012 at the beginning of their black bear study, the Missouri Department of Conservation estimated there were 350 black bears in the state.

By early summer of this year, they estimated there were 500 to 800 black bears in Missouri.

A wildlife photographer, Bade said he regularly stays with a friend in the Smokey Mountains, joking that it "makes for a good getaway every fall, and it's cheap."

In his visits, Bade seen more than a dozen black bears. Conservation experts say a higher bear population here will lead to higher numbers of bear sightings.

One potential way to manage the population? A bear hunting season.

The idea is in its infancy, and the Conservation employees say they would take public comment before any decision is made.

Bade hunts, though not for sport, and he worries the population isn't strong enough for a hunting season in Missouri.

"I think it's too early," Bade said, adding he would be more supportive if the estimated bear population was at least double its current total.

At Fenton's Denny Dennis Sporting Goods, manager Kevin Todd says a new hunting season could lure in more customers during a typically slow period of the year.

"I could see that being a big boost after turkey season and before deer season," Todd said. "When most people are thinking about fishing, maybe they're thinking about bear hunting too."

Todd says upcoming deer season is responsible for "probably 60-70% of total business,” but even customers with their sights set on whitetail have been bringing in deer camera video recording more and more bears.

"I think they've even seen them as far as DeSoto, so they're moving up," Todd said.

If you missed the Missouri Department of Conservation's bear meeting, you can submit questions or comments online.

