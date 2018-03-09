The annual Labor Day parade rolled through downtown St. Louis Monday morning and the atmosphere was even more festive than in years past.

But behind the smiles and excitement at the parade, some people were still a little nervous.

After the defeat of Proposition A in Missouri, many lined up along market street felt like this year's celebration was a victory parade.

“It was a big deal to all of us,” said IBEW Local 1 electrician Mike Arras.

He’s been an electrician for 22 years and says union membership changed his family's life.

“I wouldn't have the home I have now,” Arras said. “(My family) wouldn't have the comfort they have without union wages.”

Arras took his fight against Proposition A personally.

“I was one of the people that walked around to people's houses and asked let's vote no on Prop A.”

While out enjoying the parade, Arras couldn't help but have a nagging thought.

“We still worry about it. We feel that the Republicans are just going to keep putting this up.”

A lot has happened since the legislature passed and former governor Eric Greitens first signed the so-called “Right to Work” bill into law in 2017. But Greitens' successor, Republican Governor Mike Parson, also supports the idea.

When asked if he'll push right to work as a priority, Parson said "The voters made a powerful statement in August," and he promised to keep working on infrastructure and workforce development.

After the August election, St. Louis Public Radio quoted Senator Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis), Assistant Majority Floor Leader and “Right to Work” supporter saying "I think we're going to eventually be a freedom to work state, but I think we'll have to analyze the results and decide how to go forward from here."

Onder’s opponent in November, Democrat Patrice Billings, said Monday if she’s elected she will do everything she can to oppose so-called right to work legislation.

The future of “Right to Work” in Missouri seems unclear. But Mike Arras says if it comes up again, he'll be ready.

“We're going to keep fighting it. Absolutely.”

