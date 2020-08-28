Mizzou's Family Weekend postponed

“This was not an easy decision to make, and we know it is disappointing for Mizzou families”

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri has postponed its annual Family Weekend.

The event was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and we know it is disappointing for Mizzou families,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for student affairs. “We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule the event for the spring so our students and families can enjoy this special Mizzou tradition.”