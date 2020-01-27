COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is tracking all new students on campus this semester through a cellphone app to learn whether they're attending class.

It's a test expansion of a program the university has used for four years to track class attendance of freshmen student-athletes and athletes in academic trouble.

Supporters of the program say it helps attendance, which improves academic performance. Critics worry that the university may one day add uses for the program that could violate student privacy. The Kansas City Star reports that the university will help students who don’t have a phone participate.

SpotterEDU describes itself on its website as a "unique software solution that aims to open lines of communication between students, advisors and professors to help students succeed."

SpotterEDU says it doesn't use GPS, so it can't track students outside of class.

"Utilizing iBeacon technology allows us to pinpoint students within a classroom until they leave, providing continuous, reliable and non-invasive attendance," the website says.

