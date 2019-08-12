COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 21-year-old University of Missouri student who was killed while crossing a street in Columbia was the son of a St. Louis police major.

Logan Warnecke was the son of Major Mary Warneck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police confirmed Sunday afternoon.

‘Please keep Major Warnecke and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time,’ police said in a statement to 5 On Your Side.

Police in Columbia said in a news release that Logan Warnecke was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by an SUV. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt. Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Warnecke graduated from St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

