COLUMBIA, Mo (AP) -- Police in Columbia say a 21-year-old University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross a city street.

Police said in a news release that Logan Warnecke was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by an SUV. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt. Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Warnecke graduated from St. John Vianney High School in St. Louis.

