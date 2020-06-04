COLUMBIA, Mo. — The spring semester is still ongoing, but the University of Missouri has already made the decision that all summer classes will also be online.

All courses typically offered during the summer session will continue but will be taught remotely, according to a press release from Mizzou.

Currently, courses are all online.

“As we continue to see the COVID-19 public health crisis spread throughout the U.S., and with deadlines approaching for our summer session, we are making the decision to continue all of our remote learning for the 2020 summer term,” University of Missouri Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Latha Ramchand said in the release.

Some services on campus will remain open, including the Student Success Center, the Counseling Center, the Disability Center, the Student Health Center and the Employee Assistance Program, according to the release.

“I have no doubt that we will overcome this terrible disruption; the resilience of our community will carry us through this. I am looking forward to the day when we can all gather again and celebrate in person everything that is Mizzou," Ramchand said.

