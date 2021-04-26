MLK Bridge reopens after hours-long standoff Monday morning

A 5 On Your Side photographer at the scene saw the man in handcuffs

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Martin Luther King Bridge reopened Monday morning after an hours-long police standoff.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported the bridge closed at around 3 a.m. due to police activity. Traffic cameras captured police in an apparent standoff with a man near the bridge on the Illinois side. The man was standing in front of a vehicle that had traveled off the road. It was unclear whether he was armed.

A 5 On Your Side photographer at the scene saw the man in handcuffs at around 4:30 a.m. The bridge reopened a short time later.

This is the second police incident to happen on a St. Louis-area bridge Monday morning. Earlier in the morning, St. Louis police responded to the Eads Bridge, which is just south of the MLK Bridge, for a reported shooting. A young woman was seen being loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury to her leg.

Police have not given further information on either incident.