MLK Bridge to reopen after 2-year construction project

The bridge and all ramps leading to it will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The MLK Bridge will reopen Wednesday after about two years of construction work and repairs, the Illinois Department of Transporation announced.

The bridge and all ramps leading to it will reopen by 5 a.m.

The $24 million project included the removal and replacement of a bridge carrying traffic over Interstate 55/64 westbound, Missouri Avenue, three railroad tracks and the IL 3 Spur, according to a press release from IDOT. The project also included repairs to the ramps and several other bridges.

"Please use extreme caution in the area as traffic patterns readjust to the added capacity between Illinois and Missouri," IDOT said in a tweet. "Also, workers will remain active in the area along the roadside."

The bridge closed in August 2018 and was supposed to reopen in the fall of 2019. However, last year's flooding caused trains to be rerouted through tracks that ran under the bridge, causing major delays.